China urges UK to face reality, stop interference in HK affairs

The Chinese national flag and the flag of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region float over the Golden Bauhinia Square, Aug. 5, 2019.Photo: Xinhua

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has denounced the UK for making irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs and interfering in China's internal affairs, after the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office issued a six-monthly report on Hong Kong."China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the UK's wrong action of regularly issuing the so-called six-monthly report on Hong Kong, which made irresponsible comments on Hong Kong affairs," Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs , said at a routine press conference on Friday.Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, which no foreign government, organization or individual can interfere in, Geng said.The UK side has no sovereignty, governance or supervision over Hong Kong, and the UK has no so-called "responsibility" over Hong Kong, he said.The UK government released its 45th six-monthly report on Hong Kong, its first since the beginning of the city's unrest in June, on Thursday. In the report, Hong Kong's overall conditions between January and June are listed. The report called for the police response to be proportionate in the handling of protesters and safeguarding the right to "peaceful protest."Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab also said in a foreword to the report that UK has expressed serious concerns about police "mistreatment of protesters," stressing the right to "peaceful and lawful protest" and for people to stand up for their "freedoms.""We demand that the UK face reality, respect China's sovereignty, stop publishing relevant reports, stop interfering with Hong Kong affairs in any way, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," Geng said.Since its return to the motherland, the Chinese government has governed the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, and "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy have been implemented. These are facts that no person with impartial view can deny.The determination of the Chinese government to fully implement the "one country, two systems" principle, safeguard the interests of national sovereignty and security and maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability is unwavering, Geng said.The Hong Kong government released a statement on Thursday night in response to the report, reiterating that foreign governments should not interfere in any way in Hong Kong affairs. The Hong Kong government said that it will continue to implement the "one country, two systems" principle resolutely and in accordance with the Basic Law.In a meeting with visiting Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Thursday, the Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming also stated that no foreign forces could interfere in Hong Kong affairs. He added that some politicians in certain countries still adhere to the "colonial mentality" and adopt double standards, fanning the flames in Hong Kong.Global Times