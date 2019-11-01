Attack helicopters coordinate with armored vehicles

Source:China Military Published: 2019/11/1 22:07:24

Armored vehicles including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army rumble through a mound of dusts as they maneuver to a designated field for a real combat training exercise on October 24, 2019.Photo:China Military


 

An attack helicopter fires its aircraft gun to coordinate with the advancing ground armored vehicles attacking mock hostile targets during a real combat training exercise conducted by a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army on October 24, 2019.Photo:China Military


