Baiku Co in SW China's Tibet

Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2019 shows a flock of Tibetan antelopes near Baiku Co (Baiku Lake), southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Baiku Co, with an elevation of 4,590 meters, is located on the border of Nyalam County and Jilong County. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2019 shows the scenery of Baiku Co (Baiku Lake), southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Baiku Co, with an elevation of 4,590 meters, is located on the border of Nyalam County and Jilong County. Photo:Xinhua

A bird is seen on Baiku Co (Baiku Lake), southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2019. Baiku Co, with an elevation of 4,590 meters, is located on the border of Nyalam County and Jilong County. Photo:Xinhua