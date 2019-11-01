Rice harvest season in East China county

Farmers dry unhulled rice on small roads in Taihe County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2019, forming an unusual contrast to the surrounding red plots.Photo:China News Service

Farmers dry unhulled rice on small roads in Taihe County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2019, forming an unusual contrast to the surrounding red plots.Photo:China News Service

Farmers dry unhulled rice on small roads in Taihe County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2019, forming an unusual contrast to the surrounding red plots.Photo:China News Service

Farmers dry unhulled rice on small roads in Taihe County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2019, forming an unusual contrast to the surrounding red plots.Photo:China News Service