Relatives of the victims of a train fire near Rahim Yar Khan, react during the funerals in Mirpur Khas, Pakistan on Friday. Photo: IC

Distraught relatives gathered Friday for the first funerals of some of the 74 people killed when fire ripped through a crowded train in Pakistan, with many of the victims residents of a single town.After morning prayers, with women watching from nearby rooftops, more than a hundred men attended the first funeral.