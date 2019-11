Photo: IC

India, WhatsApp's biggest market with 400 million users, has asked the Facebook-owned company to explain the nature of a privacy breach on its messaging platform that has affected some users, Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said."We have asked WhatsApp to explain the kind of breach and what it is doing to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indian citizens," Prasad said in a tweet on Thursday.