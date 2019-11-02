General view of venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The picture taken on Nov. 1, 2019 shows the general view of Big Air Shougang, the venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, capital of China. Big Air Shougang is the only snow event venue in the downtown area of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. It will produce four gold medals during Beijing 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The picture taken on Nov. 1, 2019 shows the ramp of Big Air Shougang, the venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, capital of China. Big Air Shougang is the only snow event venue in the downtown area of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. It will produce four gold medals during Beijing 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The picture taken on Nov. 1, 2019 shows the general view of Big Air Shougang, the venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, capital of China. Big Air Shougang is the only snow event venue in the downtown area of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. It will produce four gold medals during Beijing 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The picture taken on Nov. 1, 2019 shows the general view of Big Air Shougang, the venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, capital of China. Big Air Shougang is the only snow event venue in the downtown area of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. It will produce four gold medals during Beijing 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The picture taken on Nov. 1, 2019 shows the view of Big Air Shougang, the venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, capital of China. Big Air Shougang is the only snow event venue in the downtown area of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. It will produce four gold medals during Beijing 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The picture taken on Nov. 1, 2019 shows the general view of Big Air Shougang, the venue for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, capital of China. Big Air Shougang is the only snow event venue in the downtown area of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. It will produce four gold medals during Beijing 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)