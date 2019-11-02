Russia exports arms worth 11 bln USD this year

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows tourists viewing a Mi-28NE helicopter during the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

The Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said Friday it sold military products worth 11 billion US dollars to 43 countries, and sign over 800 contracts for future deliveries this year."And these are not the final results as we have two more months ahead until the end of the year," Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said in a statement."Simultaneously, the portfolio of orders of the company has been maintained at the level of nearly 50 billion dollars, which guarantees the load for Russian defense industry enterprises for several years ahead," he added.Mikheev said Rosoboronexport started to promote for cross-border sales a number of outstanding types of weapons and military equipment, which may become bestsellers in the world market.These include the Su-57E multi-purpose fighters of the fifth generation and Mi-28NE and Mi-171SH helicopters, which were modernized on the experience of their engagement in combat operations, he said.This year, Rosoboronexport also offered to foreign customers a new Russian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with the range of fire of up to 120 kilometers, new projectiles to MLRS and rounds for tank guns, the Rubezh-ME coastal tactical missile system and a number of other types of weapons, which are in strong demand in the market, Mikheev said.Despite sanctions, Rosoboronexport has completed the supply of all the components of the S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey ahead of schedule, and launched a joint venture for producing the Kalashnikov assault rifles of the 200th series in India, he said.