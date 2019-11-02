Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops on Gaza-Israel border

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israel border, east of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, Nov. 1, 2019. Dozens of Palestinian demonstrators were injured on Friday during clashes in eastern Gaza Strip with Israeli soldiers stationed on the border, eyewitnesses and field paramedics said. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Palestinian protesters run to take cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, Nov. 1, 2019.

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, east of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, Nov. 1, 2019.