Shanghai airport working round-the-clock for smooth entry of CIIE delegation

Photo: Wei Wenheng

To facilitate a smooth arrival of the international delegation for the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, the city's airport authority has announced a series of services including round-the-clock standby and extra personnel deployment.A squad of 50 elite police officers with high level of English skills have been deployed specially for the border services for the CIIE international delegation at the Pudong airport, in order maintain an efficient border inspection during their entry and exit.The frontier inspection authority also rolled out a 24-hour shift for its personnel to ensure timely response to the delegation's arrival.Sunday and Monday are expected to witness a peak hour during the international delegation's entry to the city.The 2nd CIIE is set to begin on Tuesday.