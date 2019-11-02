Xi sends congratulations on 120th anniversary of oracle bone inscription discovery, research

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/2 12:36:13

Visitors explore the oracle bone exhibition at the National Museum of China. Top: An oracle bone inscription Photos: Li Hao/GT


Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on the 120th anniversary of the discovery and research of oracle bone inscriptions.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed enhancing cultural confidence and promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations in the letter.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: SOCIETY
blog comments powered by Disqus