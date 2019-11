Mimico Pumpkin Parade held in Toronto

Carved pumpkins are seen during the 2019 Mimico Pumpkin Parade at Amos Waites Park in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People walk past carved pumpkins during the 2019 Mimico Pumpkin Parade at Amos Waites Park in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A girl looks at carved pumpkins during the 2019 Mimico Pumpkin Parade at Amos Waites Park in Toronto, Canada, Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)