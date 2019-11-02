New Chinese ambassador presents credentials to Canadian governor general

Photo:VCG

China's new ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu presented his credentials to Canadian Governor General Julie Payette on Friday.Payette welcomed Cong's assumption of office at the credentials presentation ceremony held at Rideau Hall, official residence and workplace of the governor general.She hoped that both sides could take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to strengthen cooperation, bridge differences and push forward bilateral relations.Cong said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Canada nearly 50 years ago, the development of bilateral relations shows that both sides must adhere to the principle of mutual respect and equal treatment.He hoped that Canada could work with China to promote sound and stable development of the bilateral relations on the basis of this principle.