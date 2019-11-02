Indian PM Modi leaves for Thailand for ASEAN-India, East Asia & RCEP summits

Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Thailand on Saturday to attend the 16th ASEAN
-India Summit, 14th East Asia Summit and the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit and related events.
Modi will be reviewing the negotiations for resolving outstanding issues on RCEP which are going on in Bangkok.
These meetings are key parts of India's Act East policy, said a tweet by Prime Minister's Office.
The RCEP bloc comprises of ten ASEAN group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partners -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.