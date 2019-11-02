China's trade promotion body to facilitate cooperation during CIIE

A line of mascots Jinbao" of China International Import Expo (CIIE) are placed at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the second China International Import Expo, in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) will offer a string of services and platforms to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and foreign firms during the upcoming 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE).A batch of ATA Carnet work stations will be placed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and other sites to aid customs clearance of exhibits.Meanwhile, the CCPIT will assist the event's organizer in intellectual property services and build pavilions and booths for countries and regions like Uruguay, Zambia and Tanzania.During the expo, running from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, the organization will hold seven on-site activities covering trade facilitation, M&As and agriculture to support cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises.