580-yr-old stone tablet found in north China

An ancient stone tablet describing the story of Chan Buddhist master Bi Tingxuan over 580 years ago was found in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said.Archaeologists believe the stone tablet was erected in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), according to the cultural relic protection department of Linxi County.The tablet, 99 cm tall, 83 cm wide and 17 cm thick, was found in Wulaoguanzhai Village of the county. It contains more than 700 words, recording the time when the master came to Jintu Temple and praised him for his helpfulness and proficiency in Buddhist dharma.The Jintu Temple (also known as Kaiyuan Temple) mentioned in the stone inscriptions was built in the Tang Dynasty (618-907 A.D.), according to county annals.The tablet provides evidence for the study of political, cultural and geographical changes in the early Ming dynasty, said Zhang Xia, head of Linxi's cultural relic protection department.