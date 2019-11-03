Car bomb rocks Turkish-held northern Syrian city, several killed

Photo:VCG

A car bomb went off in the Turkish-held city of Tal Abyad in the northern province of Raqqa on Saturday, leaving 30 people killed and wounded.A number of civilians were killed and others were wounded when the car was detonated in the center of Tal Abyad, where "the forces of the Turkish occupation and allied terrorist groups" are located, said state news agency SANA.SANA said the explosion took place in a marketplace in the city, also causing damage and property losses.The official news agency said the Turkish forces and allied rebel groups captured Tal Abyad on Oct. 13, after "shelling its neighborhoods with all kinds of weapons and destroying its infrastructure."Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion rocked near a gas station in the city, adding that 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded, some of whom are in critical conditions.The Turkish forces entered the city as part of a wide-scale campaign against the Kurdish militia in northern Syria that has been dragging on since Oct. 9.