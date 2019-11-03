China ready to promote ties with Kazakhstan to new level: Premier Li

Photo:gov.cn

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday that China stands ready to promote China-Kazakhstan relations to a new level.Li made the remarks during his meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin on the sidelines of the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization held in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.Noting that China-Kazakhstan relations have maintained a good momentum of development, Li said the two countries are highly complementary and have great potential for development.China is willing to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields to achieve sustainable development, constantly expand trade, and continue to deepen cooperation in energy, production capacity and other fields in accordance with the principle of marketization, so as to promote bilateral ties to a new level, Li said.For his part, Mamin said Kazakhstan-China relations have maintained rapid development with bilateral trade volume constantly growing, adding that there does not exist any problem between the two countries.Kazakhstan is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields and promote bilateral relations to achieve more mutually beneficial and win-win results, Mamin said.