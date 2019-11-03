Chinese premier calls for intensified SCO cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Nov. 2, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday called on member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to intensify cooperation in areas of security, openness and trade, connectivity, innovation and the sharing of development achievements in order to further promote the SCO cooperation.Li made the remarks here as he attended the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan.Speaking highly of the sound development of the SCO in the past 18 years, Li said Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed building a closer SCO community with a shared future in the SCO summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek in June.In a world experiencing complex changes, rising uncertain and unstable elements and mounting downward pressure on the global economy, Li said, the SCO member states need to enhance unity and mutual trust, enrich content of cooperation and jointly address challenges so as to implement the consensus of the SCO summit in Bishkek and further promote the SCO cooperation.On security cooperation, Li called on member states to enhance the construction of regional anti-terrorism institutions, conduct researches on the establishment of an SCO anti-drug coordination mechanism and jointly take de-radicalization measures so as to build a sound environment for economic and social development.Li encouraged member states to expand openness, maintain global multilateral trade rules, uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, oppose protectionism and work together to build an open world economy.He also called for efforts to promote regional trade and investment liberalization and facilitation as well as the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with development strategies of member states.On connectivity cooperation, Li called on member states to speed up negotiations on connectivity policies, rules and standards and promote the signing of highway and railway plans.

