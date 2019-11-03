Dance show held at former steel plant in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/3 11:38:30

People watch dancers performing during a dance show at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2019. A two-day dance show is held at the Shougang Park, a former steel plant, in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
 

Dancers perform during a dance show at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2019. A two-day dance show is held at the Shougang Park, a former steel plant, in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua



 

Dancers perform during a dance show at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2019. A two-day dance show is held at the Shougang Park, a former steel plant, in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua



 

Dancers perform during a dance show at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2019. A two-day dance show is held at the Shougang Park, a former steel plant, in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua



 

Dancers perform during a dance show at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2019. A two-day dance show is held at the Shougang Park, a former steel plant, in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua



 

Dancers perform during a dance show at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2019. A two-day dance show is held at the Shougang Park, a former steel plant, in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua



 

Dancers perform during a dance show at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2019. A two-day dance show is held at the Shougang Park, a former steel plant, in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA,DANCE
blog comments powered by Disqus