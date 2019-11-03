Russia's National Unity Day celebrated in Moscow

Children take part in fun activities during a festival celebrating Russia's National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 2, 2019. Moscow hosts the festival for Russia's National Unity Day holiday from Nov. 2 to 4 to celebrate the richness and diversity of the country's varied cultures. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

Actors perform during a festival celebrating Russia's National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 2, 2019. Moscow hosts the festival for Russia's National Unity Day holiday from Nov. 2 to 4 to celebrate the richness and diversity of the country's varied cultures. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

People take part in fun activities during a festival celebrating Russia's National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 2, 2019. Moscow hosts the festival for Russia's National Unity Day holiday from Nov. 2 to 4 to celebrate the richness and diversity of the country's varied cultures. (Photo by Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)