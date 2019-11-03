RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

You will have to maintain a tight rein on your emotions if you want to cross the finish line today. Keeping a cool head on your shoulders will enable you to deal with any unexpected situations that arise as quickly and efficiently as possible. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 6, 16, 19.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You will find yourself being constantly put under the microscope today. Take care as every single move you make will be judged by those around you. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Someone close to you has been keeping something from you. Try your best to not get angry over this as they may have a very good reason for doing so. It will be best to give them the benefit of the doubt. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Make changes to your daily routine that will help motivate you to work harder. Exercise will be a great way to start your day. A romantic relationship is about to heat up. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)You will only end up hurting a friendship if you involve a friend in a business venture. The stars will align for you tonight when it comes to romance. You have a chance to find love, all you have to do is open your heart to new possibilities. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Pour your energy into home-improvement projects and your efforts will pay off. Financial gains will come your way if you focus on ways to monetize your talents. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Proceed with confidence when it comes to making decisions. This will be a good day to sign contracts or make long-term commitments. Do not entrust your private information to a stranger. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)A situation that has been developing behind the scenes will spill out into the open today at work. Try your best to go about your business as usual and not get involved. Do not tackle home improvement projects on your own. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will be able to inject a much-needed sense of adventure into your relationship today by doing something spontaneous. Positive personal changes will attract opportunity and good fortune your way. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Honesty and frankness will win you the support you need to press ahead with your goals. Your creativity is on the rise. Ignite your imagination by checking out some famous artworks. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Emotional ups and downs will make for a very exhausting day today. Go ahead and reward yourself by doing something you enjoy this evening. All signs point to good financial luck in your future. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Let your instinct guide you and you won't be led astray. Feel free to try your hand at something a bit more risky than you would normally attempt. Love is in the air. Playful interaction with that someone special will bring you closer together. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Emotional issues will prove difficult to navigate, but things will go your way if you persevere. Don't be afraid to take advantage of an offer and move forward in your career. ✭✭✭