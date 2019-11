Puzzle

1 Curved sword6 Braid of hair11 Vex14 Hair care brand15 Cook lightly in a pan16 Took part in a race17 *Very behind schedule, as a payment19 Moody rock genre20 Firefox destination21 Mug hoisted during Oktoberfest22 Inch or foot23 Super cute, slangily25 City south of Scottsdale27 Tuscan cathedral city30 Sport known as football in many countries33 Cardinals, on scoreboards36 Somber toll38 "August: ___ County"39 Gold may be extracted from it40 Language that the starred answers' ends are also words in42 Eggs rich in omega-3 fatty acids43 Smith student45 Resting places46 Inquire47 Impassive49 Went to court?51 Fronts of planes53 Lagoon enclosures57 Top-of-the-line59 Gaseous mist62 Christmas , in Chamonix63 Altar promise64 *Eowyn's portrayer in "The Lord of the Rings" movies66 Feel out of sorts67 In any way68 Tiny morsel69 "Long time no ___!"70 Brooklyn's ___ Island71 Braying equines1 Chips go-with2 Shun3 ___ box (Japanese lunch container)4 Lawn-trimming tools5 Genre that Lil Nas X mixes with country6 Furtive attention-getter7 Behind schedule8 Tax cheat's worry9 Bygone digital music source10 Peg for a drive11 *"Fame" singer12 "Bohemian Rhapsody" Oscar winner Malek13 Shoelace problem18 Say yes22 Store inventory IDs24 Two-piece swimsuits26 When a natural night light goes down28 "Cool!"29 Give the go-ahead31 Obstacles in an all-star cast32 Give off a strong odor33 Grunting females34 Moderate pace35 *Tangy fish dish37 Oscar night ride41 "All ___!"44 Very much48 Danny of "Taxi"50 Charity supporters52 Kitchen wrap brand54 Cross-legged yoga position55 "I'll take it from here"56 Messy types57 News show slant58 Singer Brickell60 Light in color61 Left Turn ___ (road sign)64 Apple desktop65 Obama health law, for short

Solution