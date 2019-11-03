Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/3 14:38:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Curved sword

  6 Braid of hair

 11 Vex

 14 Hair care brand

 15 Cook lightly in a pan

 16 Took part in a race

 17 *Very behind schedule, as a payment

 19 Moody rock genre

 20 Firefox destination

 21 Mug hoisted during Oktoberfest

 22 Inch or foot

 23 Super cute, slangily

 25 City south of Scottsdale

 27 Tuscan cathedral city

 30 Sport known as football in many countries

 33 Cardinals, on scoreboards

 36 Somber toll

 38 "August: ___ County"

 39 Gold may be extracted from it

 40 Language that the starred answers' ends are also words in

 42 Eggs rich in omega-3 fatty acids

 43 Smith student

 45 Resting places

 46 Inquire

 47 Impassive

 49 Went to court?

 51 Fronts of planes

 53 Lagoon enclosures

 57 Top-of-the-line

 59 Gaseous mist

 62 Christmas, in Chamonix

 63 Altar promise

 64 *Eowyn's portrayer in "The Lord of the Rings" movies

 66 Feel out of sorts

 67 In any way

 68 Tiny morsel

 69 "Long time no ___!"

 70 Brooklyn's ___ Island

 71 Braying equines

DOWN



  1 Chips go-with

  2 Shun

  3 ___ box (Japanese lunch container)

  4 Lawn-trimming tools

  5 Genre that Lil Nas X mixes with country

  6 Furtive attention-getter

  7 Behind schedule

  8 Tax cheat's worry

  9 Bygone digital music source

 10 Peg for a drive

 11 *"Fame" singer

 12 "Bohemian Rhapsody" Oscar winner Malek

 13 Shoelace problem

 18 Say yes

 22 Store inventory IDs

 24 Two-piece swimsuits

 26 When a natural night light goes down

 28 "Cool!"

 29 Give the go-ahead

 31 Obstacles in an all-star cast

 32 Give off a strong odor

 33 Grunting females

 34 Moderate pace

 35 *Tangy fish dish

 37 Oscar night ride

 41 "All ___!"

 44 Very much

 48 Danny of "Taxi"

 50 Charity supporters

 52 Kitchen wrap brand

 54 Cross-legged yoga position

 55 "I'll take it from here"

 56 Messy types

 57 News show slant

 58 Singer Brickell

 60 Light in color

 61 Left Turn ___ (road sign)

 64 Apple desktop

 65 Obama health law, for short

Solution



 

