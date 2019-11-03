Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Curved sword
6 Braid of hair
11 Vex
14 Hair care brand
15 Cook lightly in a pan
16 Took part in a race
17 *Very behind schedule, as a payment
19 Moody rock genre
20 Firefox destination
21 Mug hoisted during Oktoberfest
22 Inch or foot
23 Super cute, slangily
25 City south of Scottsdale
27 Tuscan cathedral city
30 Sport known as football in many countries
33 Cardinals, on scoreboards
36 Somber toll
38 "August: ___ County"
39 Gold may be extracted from it
40 Language that the starred answers' ends are also words in
42 Eggs rich in omega-3 fatty acids
43 Smith student
45 Resting places
46 Inquire
47 Impassive
49 Went to court?
51 Fronts of planes
53 Lagoon enclosures
57 Top-of-the-line
59 Gaseous mist
62 Christmas
, in Chamonix
63 Altar promise
64 *Eowyn's portrayer in "The Lord of the Rings" movies
66 Feel out of sorts
67 In any way
68 Tiny morsel
69 "Long time no ___!"
70 Brooklyn's ___ Island
71 Braying equinesDOWN
1 Chips go-with
2 Shun
3 ___ box (Japanese lunch container)
4 Lawn-trimming tools
5 Genre that Lil Nas X mixes with country
6 Furtive attention-getter
7 Behind schedule
8 Tax cheat's worry
9 Bygone digital music source
10 Peg for a drive
11 *"Fame" singer
12 "Bohemian Rhapsody" Oscar winner Malek
13 Shoelace problem
18 Say yes
22 Store inventory IDs
24 Two-piece swimsuits
26 When a natural night light goes down
28 "Cool!"
29 Give the go-ahead
31 Obstacles in an all-star cast
32 Give off a strong odor
33 Grunting females
34 Moderate pace
35 *Tangy fish dish
37 Oscar night ride
41 "All ___!"
44 Very much
48 Danny of "Taxi"
50 Charity supporters
52 Kitchen wrap brand
54 Cross-legged yoga position
55 "I'll take it from here"
56 Messy types
57 News show slant
58 Singer Brickell
60 Light in color
61 Left Turn ___ (road sign)
64 Apple desktop
65 Obama health law, for short
Solution