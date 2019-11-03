6th Qianmen Historic and Cultural Festival kicks off in Beijing

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 6th Qianmen Historic and Cultural Festival in downtown Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2019. The festival kicked off here on Friday, with a series of themed cultural exhibitions and fairs. Photo: Xinhua

People visit a contemporary art and cultural creative IP exhibition during the 6th Qianmen Historic and Cultural Festival in downtown Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Actresses perform Peking opera during the opening ceremony of the 6th Qianmen Historic and Cultural Festival in downtown Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

People visit a contemporary art and cultural creative IP exhibition during the 6th Qianmen Historic and Cultural Festival in downtown Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the Qianmen street during the 6th Qianmen Historic and Cultural Festival in Downtown Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

People visit a photo exhibition during the 6th Qianmen Historic and Cultural Festival in downtown Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua