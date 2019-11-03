New theater works to be staged for the upcoming performance season

A student from North University of China in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, performs at the ongoing Golden Hedgehog University Students Drama Festival in Beijing on Saturday. Fifty-six groups from 51 colleges nationwide are taking part in the event that ends August 17. Photo: CFP

A total of 20 outstanding theater dramas will be staged for the two-month-long 4th New Arts Performance Season, which kicks off in Beijing on Thursday. These dramas will offer audiences unforgettable experiences from young and promising directors.The season will see works including Zu Jiyan's All's Well That Ends Well, Chen Feili's Complete Works of William Shakespeare and Peking Opera Superhero.Additionally, a seminar about the past 10 years of China's small theater drama industry was also held that same day, during which experts also talked about the challenges facing the industry today.