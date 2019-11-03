‘Better Days’ still leads Chinese mainland box office

Poster for Better Days Photo: IC

Domestic drama film Better Days topped the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, grossing over 134 million yuan ($19.02 million), the China Movie Data Information Network said on Sunday.Accounting for nearly 45 percent of the daily tally on the ninth day of its screening, the film, directed by Derek Tsang, tells the story of two high school students whose fates are changed by an accident.It was followed by Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth installment in the Terminator franchise, which totaled nearly 74 million yuan.Coming in third was Weathering With You, a Japanese animated romantic fantasy film telling of a high school teenager who appears to be able to manipulate the weather. The film pocketed over 66 million yuan.