Amid climate worries, Mexico doubles down on fossil fuels





On the same September day that activist Greta Thurnberg gave a fiery speech in New York demanding world leaders tackle climate change, Mexico's president was touting achievements of a wholly different kind: increasing funding for oil production.

People await a load of gasoline at a gas station in the city of Morelia, Michoacan State, Mexico on January 9. The strategy against fuel theft in Mexico must have an emergency plan to address the shortage in several states, which can lead to a "crisis," said the President of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Juan Pablo Castanon. Photo: IC

