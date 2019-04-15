Antetokounmpo dominates as Bucks beat Raptors; Pistons tear up Nets

Photo: AFP

Giannis Antetokounmpo flirted with a triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the defending champion Toronto Raptors 115-105 in the first meeting between the clubs since last season's Eastern Conference finals.Antetokounmpo scored 36 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and added eight assists for the Bucks, who built up a 26 point lead then held on for the victory.Eric Bledsoe added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each had 11 points.Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 36 points and Pascal Siakam had 16 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.Fred VanVleet added 12 points, Serge Ibaka scored 11 and Marc Gasol tallied 10 points and 12 rebounds.The Raptors rallied in the fourth by cutting the lead to just four points but couldn't win on the road.Elsewhere, Andrew Drummond finished with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds for the third consecutive game as the Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-109.Drummond had 25 points to go with his 20 rebounds for the Pistons, who were playing their second game in as many nights.He added six assists and five blocks to go 20-20 for the fourth time in seven games.Bruce Brown added career highs of 22 points and seven assists, and Luke Kennard finished with 24 points and helped seal the win with a driving basket and two free throws in the final 30 seconds.The game was a series of runs by both teams with the Pistons taking a 14 point lead at one stage of the third after the Nets outscored Detroit by 15 in the second quarter.Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving finished with a triple-double, including 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Taurean Prince added 20 points and Joe Harris had 18.Spencer Dinwiddie hit a free throw with seven seconds remaining, and Drummond did the same with six ­seconds left to put the Pistons up 111-108.Prince then split a pair, missing the second on purpose, and Drummond grabbed the rebound and made a pair with three seconds left to clinch the victory.