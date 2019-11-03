Desperate escape

Rescuers and soldiers evacuate villagers to a helicopter after they were trapped in their mountaintop homes due to landslides triggered by earthquakes in the last two weeks, in Makilala town in north Cotabato province on the southern island of Mindanao, in the undated handout photo released on Saturday by the Philippine Information Agency Region 12. The death toll in two powerful quakes that struck the southern Philippines has risen to 21, authorities said, as survivors struggled to access food and water. Photo: AFP