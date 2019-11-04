China's Public Security Ministry stresses political security and social stability

Photo: Xinhua
Officials with China's Ministry of Public Security
(MPS) called for police authorities to study and implement the spirit of the recently concluded fourth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and firmly uphold its authority and leadership.
State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi made the remarks during an internal conference on Saturday, two days after the plenary's conclusion, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
The ministry should reach a unified understanding of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the significant advantage of China's governance system, and firmly uphold the authority and the leadership of the Party, Zhao said.
During the conference, Zhao stressed the ministry is determined to create a safe and stable political and social environment to secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, deliver on the two centenary goals and realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation .
Zhao also noted public security authorities unswervingly adhere to the Party's absolute leadership and will carry out the leadership of the Party in all aspects including politics, ideology, organization, decision-making, implementation, and supervision.
Zhao said the ministry will strengthen the capacity and establish an overall concept of national security, constantly fight against subversion, separatism, cults, and terrorism, and safeguard the Party's governance and security of China's socialist system, Xinhua reported.
Zhao also called for the MPS to improve and innovate mechanisms and methods for combating crime, strengthen investigations, control hidden dangers to public security, and make public order more law-based, professional, and intelligent, Xinhua reported.
Zhao noted that new technology like big data should be used by police and security bureaus, according to the Xinhua report.