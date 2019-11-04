Iran's top leader urges ban on negotiations with US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a ceremony in a military academy in Tehran on June 30, 2018. Photo: Xinua/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader

The Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the negotiations with the United States should be prohibited to block Americans' infiltration into the country."This prohibition of negotiation (with the US) has a strong logic, as it will block the way of the enemy's infiltration, display the Islamic Republic's impressiveness to the world, and shatter America's false aura before the world," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Press TV.He made the remarks a day ahead of the anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy by the Iranian students in Tehran.The US embassy was stormed by Iranian students on Nov. 4, 1979, and its personnel were held hostage for 444 days.The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 1980.