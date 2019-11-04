EU firms expect tangible results from trade fair

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2019 shows flower parterres at the south plaza of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) where the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) is going to be held, in Shanghai, east China. The second CIIE will be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai.(Photo: Xinhua)

European companies attending this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE) expect the fair to produce tangible outcomes, and over 70 percent of those that attended last year's event will be returning this year, according to a statement the Shanghai Chapter of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China (EUCCC) sent to the Global Times on Monday.European businesses place great importance on the CIIE and the opportunities it presents, the statement said. About 79 percent of surveyed participants from last year's CIIE be present again this year, and a further 23 percent of respondents who did not participate are planning to take part for the first time.The second CIIE will kick off in Shanghai from Tuesday and run until November 11. In the eyes of many European companies, the fair represents another important measure that China has taken to further open up and reform its market and share its development opportunities with the rest of the world."China has undoubtedly taken significant steps to open up many of its industries over the past five to 10 years," a spokesperson of EUCCC told the Global Times in an earlier interview.But the survey also showed that some small and medium-sized European companies have been deterred by the high cost of participation, logistical issues and other difficulties. Some industry observers have said that there needs to be improvement in those areas.Carlo D'Andrea, vice president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China and chairman of the Shanghai Chapter, said that the chamber expected this year's CIIE event to be "supplemented by concrete measures to facilitate further market opening and increase foreign investment."