Figuratively Speaking

Workers post up a huge sign about China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Editor's Note:As the next generation of technology, the highly anticipated 5G network has been eagerly embraced in China and will begin full coverage during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai from Tuesday to Sunday.6,0005G base stations have been deployed by China Unicom in Shanghai thus far.155G experience halls have been established by China Unicom in Shanghai.1,5535G station sites have been deployed by the Chinese carrier in the expo venue.1GbpsThe maximum download speed that 5G can reach.