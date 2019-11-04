Figuratively Speaking

Workers post up a huge sign about China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Editor's Note:
As the next generation of technology, the highly anticipated 5G network has been eagerly embraced in China and will begin full coverage during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai from Tuesday to Sunday.
6,000
5G base stations have been deployed by China Unicom in Shanghai thus far.
15
5G experience halls have been established by China Unicom in Shanghai.
1,553
5G station sites have been deployed by the Chinese carrier in the expo venue.
1Gbps
The maximum download speed that 5G can reach.