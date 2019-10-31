China, EU to develop wider IT market access

An employee stands at an exhibition booth of PT Expo China 2019 in Beijing, showcasing the latest 5G-powered applications. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Chinese companies have been cooperating with the EU to deepen efforts on digital cooperation on 5G development, artificial intelligence (AI), and smart manufacturing, with broader market access for both sides.Tech giant Huawei, with an almost 20-year presence in Europe, held its 7th annual Huawei European Innovation Day in France on Monday with roughly 400 people attending.William Xu Wenwei, president of Huawei's Institute of Strategic Research, said that Huawei has joined 44 standards and industry organizations, and contributed to more than 2,000 research papers in Europe.Huawei contributed 12.8 billion euro ($14.24 billion) to Europe’s GDP in 2018, sustained 169,700 jobs and supported the generation of 5.6 billion euro tax revenues, says an Oxford Economics report. According to data from the International Monetary Fund, the 12.8 billion euro is even higher than the total GDP of the EU member country Malta in 2018.In terms of 5G, Huawei works with European partners to realize global harmonization of 5G standards through 5G PPP, which defines the pace and direction of 5G basic research worldwide and promotes the development of the 5G industry, Xu said.More European countries hold open attitudes toward working with Chinese companies in high-tech areas, especially in accelerating 5G regional growth.The latest EU report did not mention Chinese firms Huawei or ZTE, thus sending a message to member countries to considering their 5G policies, officials noted."The main message from Brussels with this report is that there is no 'definite no' to anybody," Finnish Ambassador to China Jarno Syrjälä told the Global Times on Sunday in Beijing. "So, everything is open," Syrjälä said.Since the start of the China-US trade war, Washington has cracked down on Huawei, a leader in the 5G sector. The EU has become a primary market for the US to lobby against working with Huawei.Such cooperation, however, is beneficial for both sides, Johannes Regenbrecht, with the German Embassy in China, noted at a panel discussion on Sunday in Beijing.China's development and achievements in 5G basically represents the world, and the Chinese market is also vital for companies from the EU. Maintaining bilateral market accesses is very important, Regenbrecht said.Germany is interested in working with Huawei at reasonable rates and investing in 5G networks, so it won't fall behind in advanced technology development and maintain its leadership in Industry 4.0, Regenbrecht told the Global Times on Sunday in Beijing.Regenbrecht admitted the country has endured "a lot of pressure from the US, and is even completely unsure as to whether German companies will be punished," once Germany opens to 5G without excluding Huawei.The German official also stressed the importance of striking a balance and conducting business with everybody despite complicated environments.