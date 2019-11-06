China's new mega airport ranked most punctual

China Southern Airlines flight CZ3001 takes off at the Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, September 25, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

China's newly-opened mega airport was the most punctual medium-sized airport in the world in October, its first month of operation, according to a report released on Tuesday.In a boost for the state-of-the-art airport's new profile, the Beijing Daxing International Airport (BDIA) recorded an impressive on-time departure rate of 94.51 percent, the highest of any airport, the report released by Chinese civil aviation data provider VariFlight showed.Th average delay time for departure from the BDIA was at 9.46 minutes.The BDIA handled 2,138 departures in October, which has been categorized as a medium-sized airport, according to VariFlight.Located in the south of downtown Beijing, the BDIA is designed to handle 3.5 million passengers in 2019 and 72 million passengers by 2025.It went into operation in late September with much fanfare because of its advanced technologies and unique design.