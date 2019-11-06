Xi, foreign leaders tour CIIE exhibitions

Chinese President Xi Jinping, together with foreign leaders who are attending the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), tour the exhibitions after an opening ceremony of the CIIE in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, together with foreign leaders who are attending the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), toured the exhibitions after an opening ceremony Tuesday in Shanghai.Accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron , Xi visited the French exhibition area and tasted French wine and beef. French entrepreneurs said they are bullish about the Chinese market and hope to further expand exports to China.

Accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the French exhibition area at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping, together with foreign leaders who are attending the second CIIE, toured the exhibitions after an opening ceremony Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi said he hopes French entrepreneurs can take a long-term view and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China.Chinese and foreign leaders also visited the exhibition areas of Tanzania, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Indonesia and Russia.The special products from each country have their own competitiveness, Xi said, expressing his hope that all countries attending the expo reinforce the promotion of their products to better meet the Chinese people's aspirations to live a better life.

