Turkey, Russia hold second joint patrol in Syria

The Turkish and Russian armies conducted the first joint patrol in northern Syria. (Xinhua)

The Russian and Turkish troops on Tuesday held the second joint patrol near the Syrian-Turkish border, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement."Within the framework of the agreement reached with the Russian Federation in Sochi on Oct. 22, the second joint land patrol began with the participation of Turkish and Russian military elements and UAVs in the Ayn al Arab region to the east of the Euphrates," said the ministry statement.

Syrian soldiers are seen upon deploying on the Syrian-Turkish border in the countryside of Qamishli city in al-Hasakah province, northeastern Syria. (Xinhua)

The second joint patrol was carried out in the east of Ayn al-Arab and west of Tal Abyad districts, aiming to monitor withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish fighters and to ensure security.The second land patrol is completed as planned, the ministry said in a separate statement.A total of eight land vehicles and UAVs, four vehicles from each side, participated in the second land patrol, said the ministry, noting the patrolled route is 70 km long.The patrols are part of a memorandum signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Oct. 22 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

Members of the Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels patrol in Tel Abyad, Syria. (Xinhua)