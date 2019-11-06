Chinese premier urges closer exchanges with Thailand

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Chuan Leekpai, president of the Thai National Assembly and speaker of the House of Representatives, in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday met here with Chuan Leekpai, president of the Thai National Assembly and speaker of the House of Representatives, and called for closer exchanges between the two nations.In the meeting, Li spoke highly of the current relations between China and Thailand and commended the Thai parliament for its consistent efforts in advancing the bilateral friendship.China, he said, is willing to work with the Thai side to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields including the legislative area, continuously consolidate public support for bilateral relations, and make the relationship even closer.China also stands ready to make concerted efforts with Thailand to boost exchanges and coordination on regional and international affairs, and advance China- ASEAN relations and regional integration, Li added.Chuan Leekpai welcomed Li's official visit to Thailand and his participation in the series of leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation. The Thai people share a close bond with the Chinese people, he said.Recalling that the Thai parliament actively participated in celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, he said Thailand is ready to reinforce exchanges between the two countries' legislative institutions, peoples and youths, so as to attain greater development of bilateral relations.