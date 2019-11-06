HOME >>
BUSINESS
Figuratively Speaking
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/6 20:58:40
Editor's Note:
China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs), an important group of buyers during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), have started their purchasing spree by signing contracts with foreign partners.
Graphics: GT
RELATED ARTICLES:
Indian firms increase CIIE presence
Leonardo Da Vinci surgical robot performs kirigami at CIIE2019
University volunteers share experiences serving CIIE
ASEAN companies bring more goods to 2nd CIIE
Posted in:
ECONOMY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus