LeBron sparks Lakers in comeback triumph

LeBron James scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and passed off 11 assists on Tuesday, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 118-112 comeback NBA victory at Chicago with his third consecutive triple double.Anthony Davis produced a season-low 15 points on six-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds in a return to his hometown, but James surged in the final minutes as the Lakers ­unleashed a 29-4 fourth-­quarter run.It was only the third time in James' career that he has produced three consecutive triple-doubles after 2009 and 2017.The Lakers improved to an NBA-best 6-1 with a third straight road win, having won six in a row since losing their opener to the Los Angeles Clippers."For us to come on a three-game road trip and take care of business means a lot," James said. "For us to come out 3-0, it's a good test for us."The Lakers return home for a Friday game against Miami, which fell to 5-2 with a 109-89 loss at Denver."We'll have a good rest and we're going to need it before we play Miami," James said.The Lakers, the NBA's top defensive club, captured their sixth straight meeting with Chicago, matching the club's longest active run against any rival.The Bulls, paced by Zach LaVine's 26 points, led 65-48 at halftime and were up by as much as 19 in the first half and 18 in the third quarter before the fightback began.Los Angeles trimmed the deficit to 93-80 after three quarters, then began the fourth with a 16-0 run sparked by reserves, with Quinn Cook's three-­pointer for a 94-93 lead putting the Lakers back on top for the first time since the middle of the first quarter."Our bench is going to be key for us. Our depth has been a good ingredient for us," James said. "They were great. Without them we don't get this win."The Lakers outscored Chicago 38-19 in the fourth quarter and looked like the dominant team James hopes can reach the NBA Finals."We can't think about the finals even though that's our aspiration," James said. "We have small goals in mind and that's to be the best defensive team in the league every night."We took a step backwards in the first half but we made up for it in the second half by just locking them down. We have to be able to win in adverse situations."