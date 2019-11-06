South China’s Hainan to host ‘Super Bouts’ boxing tournament in February

Photo: Courtesy of SECA
Professional boxers including golden belt winners of the world's top boxing organizations will gather in South China's Hainan Province on February 2, 2020 for an international tournament, organizers said.
The event, titled "Super Bouts," will see golden belt boxers from the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) compete in the capital city of Hainan.
Two Chinese professional boxers will have a chance to challenge the world champions if they win their qualifying matches on November 23.
Promising boxer Yilixiati Ainiwaer (16-1, 11 KOs, said he aims to claim a world title over the next two years.
After transferring from super middleweight to middleweight division, the 26-year-old from Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region, won the WBC Asian Boxing Council and the IBO Asia Pacific middleweight titles in August.
He is expected to have a 10-round bout against Mark Lucas (10-2, 3 KOs) from Australia in November.
A victory might earn him a ticket to the world championship fight in Haikou and give him a chance to challenge the current WBO world champion Demetrius Andrade, or the former WBA titleholder Rob Brant.
His compatriot Yang Yongqiang (12-0, 9 KOs) will face JR Magboo (18-3-2, 9 KOs) of the Philippines in Chongqing.
The 10-round bout will determine the owner of the vacant WBO Global lightweight title. Yang is hoping to gain world ranking points with a triumph that would guarantee a shot for the lightweight or junior lightweight world WBO title in Haikou.
The Super Bouts tournament is organized by the Mission Hills Group and promoted by SECA and Top Rank, an American sports promotion company.
Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, announced that WBC and WBO light-welterweight champion Jose Ramirez will fight against former titlist Viktor Postol at the event.
It is expected to be held in Haikou over the next three years, as the island province aims to raise its global reputation in the sports industry.