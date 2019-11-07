UAV launched for reconnaissance mission in real combat scenario

Artillerymen assigned to an air-defense brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command fire a towed howitzer system at mock targets during a recent live-fire training operation at the altitude of 4,500 meters in southwestern China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The brigade conducts such training subjects as long-distance and round-the-clock real combat live-fire training operation, reconnaissance, electronic interference operation, and so on, in order to test troops’ air-defense capabilities. Photo: China Military

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attached to an air-defense brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command is launched for reconnaissance in mock hostile targeted airspace during a recent live-fire training operation at the altitude of 4,500 meters in southwestern China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The brigade conducts such training subjects as long-distance and round-the-clock real combat live-fire training operation, reconnaissance, electronic interference operation, and so on, in order to test troops’ air-defense capabilities.Photo: China Military

