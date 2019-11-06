Chinese vice premier reiterates support for Hong Kong SAR to stop violence

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Wednesday reiterated the central government's support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to take more effective measures to end violence and riots and address housing and other issues related to people's livelihoods.In a meeting with HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Han, who is in charge of Hong Kong and Macao affairs, also harshly condemned violent and secessionist activities in Hong Kong and praised the HKSAR government and Hong Kong police force for their hard work in handling what he described as the "most serious situation" since the city's return to the motherland in 1997."Such extreme violent and vandalism activities are intolerable and unacceptable in any country and any society," Han said, noting that secessionist activities exceeded the legal and moral boundaries, and hurt the interests of Hong Kong's society and its residents."The central government will always firmly support the HKSAR government and the Hong Kong police force to stop violence and riots and restore order," Han said.The meeting came just two days after President Xi Jinping met with Lam in Shanghai, where he also praised Lam and the HKSAR government's work and offered words of encouragement."We hope you will bear in mind President Xi's entrustment and lead the Hong Kong management and governance team to start out again and move forward again," Han said.The meetings, coming as violent riots have continued in the city for more than five months and as Hong Kong secessionist elements backed by foreign groups called for Lam's resignation, underscored the central government's support for Lam and the SAR government.Han also noted that a decision by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China following the Fourth Plenary Session stressed that the central government would uphold the "one country, two systems" principle to ensure the lasting prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao.Commenting on part of the decision that called for the establishment of a legal system and enforcement mechanism for national security, which has gained much attention, Han said that such a decision showed the central government's "unwavering" commitment and "full confidence" in implementing "one country, two systems."In the meeting, Han also noted measures in Lam's annual policy address in response to calls to address issues related to people's everyday lives and said that the central government also hoped the Hong Kong government would be more active and effective."The central government will definitely fully support addressing livelihood issues, especially issues that have gained much attention such as middle- and low-income family housing issues and young people's employment and housing issues," he said.