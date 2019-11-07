The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee presides over the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. The session was held from Oct. 28 to 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)



Upholding and improving the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advancing the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance is a major task for China to deliver on the two centenary goals, according to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.



Xi said this in a speech to explain the CPC Central Committee's decision on the subject during the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in late October, which adopted the decision.



Xi said it has always been the Party's grand goal to build a modern socialist country and realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



Since its founding, the Party has been leading the Chinese people to unremittingly struggle for the goal, he added.



With deepening reform and opening up, the Party has a stronger appreciation of institution building, Xi said, adding that the 15th, 16th and 17th CPC national congresses all put forward clear requirements on the subject.



Institution building has been placed in a more prominent position since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi said, adding that the 19th CPC National Congress set the goals for the building of China's system and capacity for governance, with new strides made at the second and third plenary sessions of the 19th CPC Central Committee.