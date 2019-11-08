Nokia, Ericsson ink 5G deals with Chinese carriers

Visitors tour a 5G test space operated by China Telecom on June 9 in suburban Beijing. Photo: VCG

Global telecom equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson secured new 5G deals with Chinese mobile network operators at the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE), indicating the country's openness toward foreign players in its deployment of the ultra-fast network.Finland-based Nokia announced Wednesday it signed framework agreements with China's top three carriers - China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom - worth 15.7 billion yuan ($2.25 billion).Under the agreements, Nokia will provide the three carriers technical support in areas such as terminal-to-terminal network establishment, digital transformation, and business expansion, according to a statement.Also, at the CIIE, where 5G was a hot topic, Ericsson signed framework agreements with the three carriers covering 5G network equipment supplies and professional service, according to media reports.Ericsson did not reveal the financial terms of the agreements.The 5G contracts between the two foreign players and Chinese State-owned telecom operators stood in stark contrast with the US, which has been seeking to exclude Chinese firms from its network development.In June, Miao Wei, Chinese minister for industry and information technology, said China will, "Always welcome foreign companies to actively participate in China's 5G market, jointly plan China's 5G development, and share the fruits of China's 5G development."