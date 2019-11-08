IAEA verifies Iran's transfer of uranium compound to Fordow nuclear facility

Photo: China News Service

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Thursday that Iran had transferred Uranium Hexafluoride (UF6) to the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP)."The Agency verified the transfer of a cylinder of natural UF6 from the Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz to FFEP and that it had been connected at FFEP in preparation for feeding UF6 into the two cascades of IR-1 centrifuges," said a spokesperson with the IAEA.According to the spokesperson, Acting Director General of the IAEA Cornel Feruta reported to the agency's Board of Governors on Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) regarding its activities at the FFEP.The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Thursday that Iran started pumping uranium gas into the centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear plant, which is located in a mountain bunker 160 km south of the capital, Tehran.Iran's move came as the fourth step to scale back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, after the United States reneged on the deal in 2018.Under the nuclear deal, Iran agreed to put curbs on its nuclear activities in exchange for the termination of economic and financial sanctions.