Egypt unearths Greco-Roman catacomb in Ismailia

A skeleton in the squatting position was discovered in a catacomb in Ismailia province, Egypt. (Xinhua/Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities)

RELATED ARTICLES: Teens rescued after 3 days lost in Paris catacombs

Egyptian archeological mission discovered a multi-stories catacomb dated back to the Greco-Roman era in Ismailia province, the Ministry of Antiquities said in a statement on Thursday."The upper part of the catacomb is formed of mass grave built of mud bricks during the Greco-Roman era, while the lower stories were built before the prehistory of Egypt," said Ayman Ashmawy, head of Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector at the Ministry of Antiquities.He explained the burial process happened in the squatting position.Several clay utensils were found inside the catacomb, Ashmawy added.The excavation work has been resumed in the archeological sites in Ismailia after a halt for 20 years, he said.The ministry pays much attention to Eastern Delta and Ismailia which are rich of Greco-Roman sites, the statement added.