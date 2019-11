Photo:Xinhua

China's foreign trade registered stable growth in the first ten months of 2019 by expanding 2.4 percent year on year, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said Friday.During the period, the total foreign trade volume reached 25.63 trillion yuan (about 3.67 trillion US dollars).Exports climbed 4.9 percent while imports dropped 0.4 percent, GAC data showed.China saw its trade surplus widen by 42.3 percent year on year to 2.35 trillion yuan during the ten-month period.