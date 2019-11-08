China's foreign trade up 2.4 pct in first 10 months

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/8 17:33:44

China's foreign trade registered stable growth in the first 10 months of 2019 by expanding 2.4 percent year on year, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said Friday.



During the period, the total foreign trade volume reached 25.63 trillion yuan (about 3.67 trillion U.S. dollars). Exports climbed 4.9 percent while imports dropped 0.4 percent, GAC data showed.



China saw its trade surplus widen by 42.3 percent year on year to 2.35 trillion yuan during the 10-month period.



The country's trade mix continued to improve with general trade growth in both volume and proportion. General trade rose 4.8 percent year on year to 15.19 trillion yuan during the period, GAC data showed.



The reading accounted for 59.3 percent of China's total trade, up 1.1 percentage points over one year ago.



China's trade with the EU,



Trade with the Belt and Road countries rose 9.4 percent to 7.47 trillion yuan from January to October, accounting for 29.1 percent of the total trade.



Private firms, which accounted for 42.4 percent of the country's total foreign trade, made 10.87 trillion yuan of trade in the first 10 months, up 10.3 percent year on year.

