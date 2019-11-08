Autumn harvest of salt pan in Caofeidian District of Tangshan enters last phase

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows boats loaded with salt sailing on a river course during the autumn harvest season at a salt pan in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. The annual autumn harvest season of the salt pan in Caofeidian District of Tangshan has entered its last phase. The output of sea salt in 2019 is expected to reach 1.56 million tons. Photo:Xinhua

Workers transport the salt during the autumn harvest season at a salt pan in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 7, 2019.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows workers harvesting the salt through machinery during the autumn harvest season at a salt pan in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province.

Workers load the salt onto a boat through machinery during the autumn harvest season at a salt pan in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 7, 2019.